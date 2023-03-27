Man hospitalized after being stabbed off North Goodman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is hospitalized after Rochester Police officers found him with stab wounds on Diringer Place off North Goodman Street on Monday morning.

RPD officers got reports just after 1 a.m. of the man in his 40s being stabbed. He was rushed to Strong Hospital in an ambulance and he is expected to survive.

While responding to the stabbing, officers were confronted by several “highly intoxicated people” which they said caused a chaotic situation. After the victim was taken to the hospital, the officers went to nearby Goodman Plaza to continue their investigation.

There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.