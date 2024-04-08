Man hospitalized after crashing four-wheeler into creek in Phelps

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 64, is hospitalized in intensive care after crashing his four-wheeler into a creek in Phelps on Sunday.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 7 p.m., as the unconscious man was being taken out of the water. Deputies say he was trying to cross Flint Creek on his four-wheeler when the current caused him to lose control and overturn into the water.

Medical crews worked to perform first aid. After that, an ambulance took him to a site where he could be flown to Strong Hospital. He is in stable condition in ICU.