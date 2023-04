ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 51-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot outside of a nightclub on Central Avenue near Ormond Street on Monday.

Police say the man was walking down Central Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. when the shooting happened. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital in a private car. He is expected to recover.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No suspects are in custody.