Man hospitalized with burns after house explosion on Pullman Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One man is in the hospital after a house exploded at 250 Pullman Avenue Friday afternoon.

Fire officials say the explosion spread fire to the two houses on each side of the original house, damaging the outside of both houses. No one was home in either of those two additional houses.

Rochester Fire Department Lt. Jackeline Sierra explains the explosion sheared the gas line of a nearby house, and crews worked to get the gas line cut off.

Photos from the scene:

The man was taken to the hospital with burns, but fire officials don’t know the extent of his injuries.

Crews are still working to find out the cause of the explosion.

