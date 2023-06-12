Man in critical condition after he was found shot on Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man is in critical condition on Monday after being shot overnight.

Police say they responded to Genesee Street near Frost Avenue for the reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to Strong Hospital where he went underwent emergency surgery and is currently in critical condition. There are no suspects in custody any with information is asked to call 911.