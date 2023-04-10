Man in critical condition after shooting on Cottage Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot on Cottage Street in the city’s southwest side on Sunday night.

Rochester Police responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m. where they found the 26-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

RPD says the victim was rushed to Strong Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Cottage Street near Seward Street remains closed while police continue their investigation. Police currently have no suspects in custody.