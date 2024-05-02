Man in his 30s shot off of Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 30s is recovering after a shooting overnight on Thursday off of Portland Avenue.

Just after midnight, Rochester Police got calls for a man shot. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds on Portland Avenue.

An ambulance took him to Strong Hospital and he is currently in critical but stable condition. RPD believes he was shot on nearby Mohawk Street and ran to Portland Avenue.

There are no suspects in custody yet. Captain Ryan Tauriello says there were multiple calls for shots fired that happened immediately before the call for the injured man. Officers are working to determine if the calls are all connected.