Man in ICU after Canandaigua stabbing

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A man is in stable condition after police say a woman stabbed him on Camelot Court in Canandaigua on Tuesday.

Canandaigua Police say the 66-year-old woman stabbed the 60-year-old man in the chest. The man was brought on a Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in the ICU in stable condition.

The woman was arrested for first-degree assault and is awaiting arraignment at the Ontario County Jail.

The Canandaigua Police Chief, Mathew Nielsen, plans to release more information on the stabbing on Wednesday.