Man indicted in connection to standoff on Driving Park Avenue

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man has been indicted in connection to a standoff that happened on Driving Park Avenue in Rochester earlier this month.

Namari Starling was indicted on charges of kidnapping, strangulation, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. He was taken into custody on March 4 on Driving Park Avenue and Pierpont Street. The investigation involved the Rochester Police Department’s SWAT and Special Operations teams.

Police said Starling held a woman against her will inside a house, where he assaulted her and fired at least one shot.

Another man, Martin Lewis, surrendered during the standoff with a loaded gun and was charged immediately on gun charges. Police have not said whether Lewis was involved in any of the violence.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI