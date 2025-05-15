Man indicted on murder and assault charges in Livingston County

GROVELAND, N.Y. – The Livingston County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that a 53-year-old man has been indicted by a Livingston County Grand Jury on murder and assault charges.

The DA’s Office says that in the indictment, it accuses Gabriel Jasmin, of Sonyea, of causing the death of a man and causing physical injury to another man using a “deadly weapon,” or “dangerous instrument,” at Groveland Correctional Facility on Oct. 26.

Jasmin was indicted on one count of murder in the second-degree and and two counts of assault in the second-degree. He was arraigned on May 13, and faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years to life if convicted.

His next court appearance is on July 1 at Livingston County Court.