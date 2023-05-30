Man is recovering after shooting around Myrtle Hill Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 50s is recovering after he was shot on Monday morning in the western part of the city.

Rochester Police found the injured man on Hague Street after getting a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Officers believe the man was shot around nearby Myrtle Hill Park about a mile away.

The man was taken to Strong Hospital by ambulance to treat his upper-body gunshot wound and he is expected to survive. There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.