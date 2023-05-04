Man is recovering at Rochester General after shooting in the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 26-year-old man is hospitalized after a shooting on Wednesday night in the city.

RPD officers went to Hudson Ave and Bernard Street around 11:30 p.m. after getting reports of gunshots. They found no one shot at the scene but moments later, officers learned that a gunshot victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private car.

Officers responded to the hospital, learning that the man was shot in the upper body and is expected to survive. RPD says they’re still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 911.