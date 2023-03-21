Man pleads guilty after undercover child pornography investigation in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man has pleaded guilty after traveling to Rochester to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Mohammed Uddin pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child porn on Monday.

They say last year, he spoke online with an undercover law enforcement officer acting as a 13-year-old. During a three-week period, Uddin sent porn, spoke about sex, and tried to get the minor to send child porn. Last August, he traveled to Rochester to meet the person he thought was a child and was arrested.

Uddin will be sentenced in late June. He faces 5 to 20 years in prison.