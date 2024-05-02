Man pleads guilty in April 2023 deadly hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a hit-and-run case that killed Josiah Porchea last April.

On April 25, 2023, Rochester Police officers found Porchea in the middle of the road at East Main and Richard streets, and he was immediately rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died.

Their investigation found that Porchea was standing near his parked car when Nicholas Caretta hit him with his car and drove off.

“Josiah Porchea was a young man who had his entire life ahead of him,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “It is the hope of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office that during Nicholas Caretta’s time in the Department of Corrections, he considers his actions that resulted in Josiah Porchea’s death. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department and Assistant District Attorney Mulcahy for their dedication to justice for Josiah’s friends and family.”

Caretta’s sentencing is set for May 13 under Judge Moran in the New York State Supreme Court, and he faces four to 12 years in prison.