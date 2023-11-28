Man pleads guilty in crash that killed 10-year-old in Genesee County

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A man from Darien has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a crash that killed a 10-year-old.

That crash happened on Oct. 13 in the Town of Lancaster, Genesee County. Investigators say Nicholas Rich was driving drunk when he crash into another car.

The driver and one passenger in that car were injured. A 10-year-old passenger died. Rich pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and he faces up to 25 years in prison.