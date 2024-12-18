Man receives 25-year sentence for Christmas Day beating death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One Rochester man learned how much time he’ll spend behind bars in court on Wednesday. Brucewayne Beaman has been sentenced for the Christmas Day 2023 beating death of Michael DiCesare.

Beaman will serve 25 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

DiCesare was hospitalized for over a month before passing away in February. In court, Beaman apologized to DiCesare’s family.

“I’m really sorry to the victim’s family,” he said. “I really wasn’t in the right state of mind. That’s not an excuse, for what I’ve said and what I’ve done. Just wanted to say I’m very sorry.”

Beaman said he was drunk and high the night of the beating, and didn’t remember it until he was shown a video.

“I recognized the clothes and hat that I was wearing that night,” said Beaman. “But I really couldn’t remember what actually lead up to that.”

