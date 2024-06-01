Man recovering after stabbing near Kohlman Street and North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the area of Kohlman Street and North Clinton Avenue.

They say it happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday, and when police got to the scene they found a 45-year-old Rochester man stabbed in the upper body. He was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.