Man sentenced 25 years to life for deadly shooting of man inside Rochester home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was sentenced 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing Alexis Mercedes, 35, inside a house on Lochner Place on the city’s northeast side.

The murder happened back in November of 2022. When officers arrived at the house, they found Mercedes dead from a gunshot wound to the head. A jury found Jorge Santana-Torres, 36, guilty of that murder along with criminal possession of a weapon.

Rochester Police say Jorge Santana-Torres fled the state after the murder. RPD and U.S. Marshals arrested him in Middletown, Ohio last May after a long investigation.