Man sentenced 30 years for deadly beating on North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in prison for beating a 65-year-old man to death on North Clinton Avenue and for selling a controlled substance.

Treveon Gates, 21, pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter for the April 2022 death of Gerald Wayne Irvin. He also plead guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance after a Monroe County Heroin Task Force Investigation from May 2021.

Rochester Police began investigating after they found Irvin with severe injuries. He later died at Strong Hospital.

Officers determined that Gates beat Irvin and another person on the same day. RPD says Gates recorded part of the attack on his cell phone. Assistant district attorneys Jennifer Hyatt and Matthew Hogestyn prosecuted the case.

Gates will spend 30 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.