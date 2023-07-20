Man sentenced for deadly shooting and robbery outside the Minq Lounge in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was sentenced 25 years to life in prison for fatally shooting someone during a robbery outside the Minq Lounge bar in Rochester over a year ago.

Darrell Griffin, 34, was convicted of second-degree murder, manslaughter, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon. Rochester Police say he killed Omar Hughley who was celebrating his birthday with friends that night.

Officers responded to the bar on West Main Street on April 24, 2022 and found Hughley dead with bullets in his chest. Investigators determined that Hughley was robbed at gunpoint and identified Griffin, a parolee, as the shooter.

Griffin has an ankle monitor for a previous conviction of criminal possession of a weapon at the time of the murder. He was sentenced on Thursday for the murder.