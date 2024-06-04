Man sentenced for deadly shooting on East Ridge Road after months of appeals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After more than six months of appeals, a Monroe County judge sentenced a man to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of Desmin Diggs.

A jury convicted Shawn Appleberry of murder and criminal possession of a weapon for a deadly shooting that happened in March of 2022 outside Tangy’s Place on East Ridge Road.

His sentencing was originally scheduled for last December but months of appeals delayed it, with Appleberry’s attorney claiming that one juror was not impartial. Those appeals claiming juror misconduct were all denied.