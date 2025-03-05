Man sentenced for gun theft case in Wayne County from 2023

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that Lucas Burke of Wolcott has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for a gun theft case.

Burke was convicted of stealing a rifle from East Side Traders, a gun shop in the Town of Ontario, back in October 2023.

This case is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which aims to reduce gun violence and improve public safety.

The sentencing was a result of an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.