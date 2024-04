The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man who kidnapped a 9-year-old girl from a state park in the Capital Region was sentenced Wednesday to 47 years to life in prison.

Craig Ross Jr. pleaded guilty to the kidnapping in February. The girl went missing from Moreau Lake State Park in September — setting off a two-day search.

She was found with Ross in a camper behind a trailer home.