Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in death of Genesee County sergeant

BATAVIA, N.Y. – A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the death of Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, a Genesee County sheriff’s deputy.

Michael Elmore, 33, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and obstructing governmental administration in November for his actions at Batavia Downs casino. His sentencing on Tuesday also includes five years of probation.

Batavia Police say that, back in March, Sgt. Sanfratello escorted Elmore along with 39-year-old Lyndsey Jean Wilcox out of Batavia Downs for causing trouble. Officers say Elmore came back with a metal chain and used it to beat Sgt. Sanfratello on his head. Officers also say Wilcox hit Sgt. Sanfratello when he was arresting her. The 32-year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office became unresponsive and died at the scene.

Wilcox will be sentenced on Jan. 21. She pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in November. Sgt. Sanfratello was a 32-year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: