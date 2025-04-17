Man sentenced to prison after attempting to rob Gates Motel clerk

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man, who is also a sex offender, was sentenced Thursday for tying up a Gates Motel clerk and attempting to rob him back in June of 2024.

Julian Gracia, 39, received a sentence of two to four years in prison for attempted assault. Gracia tried to rob the clerk at the Gates Motel on Buffalo Road last summer. Police said he also choked the clerk and threatened to shoot him.

They also said he threatened to shoot at officers and refused their commands when they tried to take him into custody and was involved in two other crimes earlier the same day

Gracia has a long criminal history, including sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy.

