RPD: People inside stolen car shoot two men, one fatally, around North Union Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man, 40, was shot and killed while sitting on the porch of his home on North Union and Weld streets Tuesday night.

Investigators say the gunfire came from people inside a stolen car. The gunfire also struck a 19-year-old who was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

RPD officers responded around 7:45 p.m. and found the 40-year-old. He was rushed to Strong Hospital where he died. RPD believes the 40-year-old wasn’t the intended target.

Officers later learned about the 19-year-old who was taken to the Rochester General Hospital to treat multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body. He was shot while standing on the sidewalk.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.