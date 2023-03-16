Man shot while being carjacked on Emerson Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after being shot on Wednesday night while he was being carjacked.

This happened around Emerson Street and Curlew Street just after 11:00 p.m. Rochester Police say when they arrived, they found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound. Police also say the shooter then took off in the victim’s car.

“Our preliminary investigation suggests that this was a carjacking robbery at which point the suspect or suspects fired a gun at the victim striking him at least once and the victim’s vehicle was stolen,” said RPD Captain Ryan Tauriello.

The victim was taken to the hospital and he is expected to recover. RPD says the stolen car and a person of interest were later found by Greece Police.