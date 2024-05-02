Man stabbed walks to Rochester Fire Station for help

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is being treated after he was stabbed Thursday afternoon.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. the man walked into the Rochester Fire Department Station with a stab wound in his upper body. He was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital in an ambulance, where he’s being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe it happened near Whitney and Lasalle streets, but what led up to the stabbing is still unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.