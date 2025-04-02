Man taken to hospital after crash in Gates Tuesday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A crash in the Town of Gates Tuesday has led to a 70-year-old male to be taken to the hospital, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday near Elmgrove Road in Gates. According to deputies, two cars crashed into each other, stating they believe speed played a part in the crash.
Deputies said the passenger sent to the hospital is expected to survive, while the other driver, a 30-year-old female, was given a ticket.