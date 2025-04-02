Man taken to hospital after crash in Gates Tuesday night

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A crash in the Town of Gates Tuesday has led to a 70-year-old male to be taken to the hospital, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday near Elmgrove Road in Gates. According to deputies, two cars crashed into each other, stating they believe speed played a part in the crash.

Deputies said the passenger sent to the hospital is expected to survive, while the other driver, a 30-year-old female, was given a ticket.