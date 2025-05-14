Man to serve 20 years to life for attempted murder on North Goodman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was sentenced in Rochester on Wednesday almost a year and a half after he shot a man on North Goodman Street.

The shooting

The shooting happened on December 26, 2023, when 26-year-old parolee Miguel Clemons was inside a house in Rochester and the victim drove by. Clemons and another man, Shavar Brooks, got into the car and boxed the victim into the side of the road. Police say Clemons shot at least 10 rounds at the victim, a 46-year-old man, hitting him twice.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and survived. Both suspects had ankle monitors on when they were arrested, as they were on parole at the time.

The sentencing

Brooks was convicted of attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to 23 years to life.

Clemons was convicted by a jury of attempted murder, assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Wednesday, Judge Dollinger sentenced him to multiple concurrent life sentences, totaling 20 years to life.

“On the day after Christmas, Shavar Brooks and Miguel Clemons engaged in a reckless act of violence that nearly claimed a man’s life,” said Assistant District Attorney Adam VanHeyst. “This brazen gunfire in broad daylight endangered the lives of everyone in the community and nearly led to a murder. The defendants have repeatedly demonstrated their blatant disregard for the law. Today’s sentence marks the final chapter in this case, and it is my sincere hope that the victim can focus on his recovery without the burden of ongoing court proceedings.”