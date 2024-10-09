Man with prior convictions released without bail after Irondequoit robbery, high-speed chase

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man with a record of robberies was released without bail after police say he and two teenagers robbed a convenience store and led police on a chase that was caught on camera by News10NBC.

The video has been viewed by thousands on News10NBC’s platforms. Three people were arrested: a 14 year old, a 16 year old, and the 21-year-old man. The only one currently in custody is the 14 year old, who is young enough to be held.

Several lawyers told News10NBC the robbery charge they all were arrested for does not qualify for bail in New York.

“That’s when all three of them attacked her,” said Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters about the 60-year-old cashier. “Punched her in the head. Knocked her down. Grabbed all the money out of the open cash register.”

Police say the suspects drove away in a suspected stolen luxury Alfa Romeo. Rochester police spotted the car on South Avenue and started a chase that was caught on camera by a News10NBC photographer who was covering another suspected robbery on Genesee Street.

The 21-year-old suspect is named Khalique Watts. When asked why he thinks Watts was released, Chief Peters said, “I have no idea. That’s not a question for me sir. I don’t know.”

“I do know he has a prior conviction for an attempted robbery. I know he was arrested on a bunch of other robbery charges last year,” Peters added.

When asked if he thinks Watts should be in custody, Peters replied, “Of course he should.”

The DA’s office says it requested bail for Watts, but he was released with an electronic ankle bracelet. News10NBC’s reporting shows many, if not all, of the bracelets have no GPS tracking.

Experienced lawyers told News10NBC that Section 1 of second-degree robbery, the charge in this case, because there was more than one person involved, does not qualify for bail. If the 21-year-old had done it alone, it would be a different section of second-degree robbery and bail would be eligible.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.