Man with prior DWI conviction arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man with a prior DWI conviction has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in April.

Billy Smith, 63, was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross the street at the corner of St. Paul Street and the Driving Park bridge, according to police. Police say after the car hit Smith, the driver didn’t stop.

Witnesses told police they saw the car driving recklessly before the crash.

The hit-and-run happened on April 7. Here are photos from the scene:

On Wednesday, December 18, officers announced they’ve arrested 26-year-old Shashonnie Williams in connection with the crash.

At the time of the crash, police say Williams was set to be sentenced for a DWI Leandra’s Law conviction. He’s been in custody since October for not showing up for that sentencing.

Williams is due back in court in January.