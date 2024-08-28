Man with prior rape conviction charged with predatory sexual assault

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A man is behind bars after Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say he was having sex with a girl under 15 years old.

Deputies say they arrested Daniel L. Sevigny on Tuesday for predatory sexual assault.

Their investigation showed Sevigny had sex with a girl under 15 multiple times, between June and August of this year. Officials explain the predatory sexual assault charge stems from a prior rape conviction.

Sevigny was arraigned in CAP court. He was brought to the Ontario County Jail without bail.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.