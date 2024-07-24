Mark your calendar: Cheesy Eddie’s offering free cheesecake slices on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — National Cheesecake Day is less than a week away, and a local business is going to celebrate in a big way.

On Friday, Cheesy Eddie’s is going to hand out more than 3,000 slices of cheesecake — for free!

For the first time ever this year, Eddie’s will hand out the free slices at both of its locations on South Avenue in Rochester and Jefferson Road in Henrietta.

