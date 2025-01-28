Mark your calendar: ‘Train’ concert announced for August at CMAC

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Fans of the band Train have something to look forward to this summer. CMAC has announced that Train will be performing in Canandaigua on Friday, August 8.

The concert will feature special guest Edwin McCain, who will open the show.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday.

Looking for other CMAC events? So far, the venue has announced performances by Kane Brown, Megan Moroney, Goose, James Taylor, and Bailey Zimmerman for this year.

