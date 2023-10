ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is Halloween and there are several events around the Rochester area to celebrate.

Students at the Mary Cariola Center will take part in several Halloween parades outside the school on Elmwood Avenue. There will also be trick-or-treating and other fun activities. The parades are happening at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.