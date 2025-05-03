Massive chemical fire at Batavia engraving company forces nearby businesses to close

BATAVIA, N.Y. – A massive chemical fire at Hodgins Engraving Company on West Main Street Road led to the shutdown of nearby businesses, including some restaurants at the Plaza on West Main Street Road.

The fire, which broke out on Friday morning, was so intense that a wall collapsed, and several explosions occurred at the start.

Fifteen fire departments fought the blaze for several hours. Neighbors were told to shelter in place, and businesses less than half a mile away were forced to close.

Despite the severity, no one was hurt.

“We have an AAU basketball tournament in Brockport this weekend and we came over here to get some Long John Silvers and I guess it closed because there was a fire up the street,” Claire Tyler said.

Fire officials said they contacted Genesee County administration, which chose to evacuate County Building 2 and the animal shelter. The jail remained under a shelter-in-place order, and officials continued to monitor air quality.

Emily Jackson, who drove from Lyons with her kids for the tournament, was also affected.

“It’s crazy,” Jackson said. “It sucks but I’m glad everybody is safe.”

Businesses at the plaza on West Main Street Road have since reopened.

