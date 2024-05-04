‘May the 4th be with you’: RMSC celebrates Star Wars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center is celebrating all things Star Wars on Saturday.

They’re calling it an “intergalactic celebration” and it runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Character costumed are encouraged as attendants can expect to be tested on their Jedi skills.

The event will feature Jedi training, an Ozobot course, and a special show at the planetarium — ticketed separately from the main event. For those without a costume, head to the planetarium to craft your own character headband.

Admission for this event is included with general admission tickets. For tickets to the “The Sky Tonight” show at the planetarium, click here.