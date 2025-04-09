Mayor to announce 2025 ‘Party in the Park’ lineup Wednesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Malik Evans is set to announce this year’s lineup for “Party in the Park,” Wednesday morning, Rochester’s summer outdoor concert series.

Every Thursday throughout the summer, the City hosts a concert within the genres of blues, funk, rock, reggae and classic rock at MLK Park. There is also local food vendors, craft beer and wine available at the shows.

In 2024, the event brought artists such as the Zac Brown Tribute band and Cruel Summer, a live tribute to Taylor Swift’s “The Era’s Tour.”

Mayor Evans is set to make the announcement at Record Archive Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. To learn more about the event, click here.