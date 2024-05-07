MCC announces plans for teacher layoffs

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe Community College has announced plans for a round of teacher layoffs, describing the move as an “involuntary reduction in staffing.”

The decision has been attributed to a significant decrease in student enrollment post-pandemic, necessitating adjustments in staffing to reflect the current student population and maintain financial stability.

MCC officials have indicated that those employees affected by the layoffs will receive notice and the chance to continue their employment for an additional year before the cuts are implemented.

The union representing faculty and staff at MCC says it’s working with the school to prevent layoffs. According to the MCC Faculty Association president, the association is discussing cost-saving measures with college officials. The union says layoffs should be the “last resort” for any academic institution.

According to an official statement from the college, the aim is to align staffing levels with the needs of the students while ensuring the institution’s fiscal health remains intact.

The college emphasized the importance of sustaining the quality of student learning experiences and fiscal responsibility. “In consultation with our partners in faculty leadership and as outlined by MCC’s collective bargaining agreement, reductions are being discussed that will ensure the continuity of the learning experience of our students and are also in line with our fiscal reality,” the statement said.

