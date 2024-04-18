MCC Downtown Campus will hold job fair Thursday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be a job fair on Thursday afternoon at the Monroe Community College Downtown Campus with more than 40 local employers across all different industries.

The job fair at 321 State St. runs from 2 to 4 p.m. It’s open to people of all different experience levels. The employers at the fair include:

ACM Global Laboratories, AP Rochester, Archival Methods, Armor Security and Protection, Atlantic Testing Laboratories, Bausch + Lomb, Beyond Talent Edge, Bounce AI, Catholic Charities, Charter Champions, Chick-fil-A Henrietta, Compeer Rochester, Datrose, Eastman School of Music, Education Success Network, FedEx, Goodwill of the Finger Lakes, HCR Home Care, Home Leasing, Jewish Senior Life, Jordan Health Center, Lineage Logistics, Mary Cariola Center, Monroe Community Hospital, Monroe County – Civil Service, Monroe County – Emergency Communications Department, Nesco Resource, Optimax Systems, Remedy Staffing, Rochester AmeriCorps at MCC, Rochester City School District, Rochester Housing Authority, Rochester Regional Health, RochesterWorks, Spectrum Mobile, STS Security & Event Management, TES Staffing, The Center for Disability Rights,The Highlands at Pittsford, T-Mobile, Trillium Health, Unither Pharmaceuticals, University of Rochester, US Ceiling Corp, Volunteers of America, and YMCA of Greater Rochester.

The job fair is organized by RochesterWorks, MCC, and Monroe County.