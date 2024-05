ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe Community College is planning a celebration of the legacy of Dr. Alice Holloway Young in June.

Dr. Holloway Young was a founding trustee at MCC and the first Black principal in the Rochester City School District. She died on April 26 at 100 years old.

Her celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at 1 p.m. at the MCC Theatre on East Henrietta Road. You can RSVP here.