MCSO arrests 9 people, recovers 8 stolen cars in multi-agency stolen car detail Thursday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Multiple police chases broke out Thursday afternoon during a multi-agency stolen car detail. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they made nine felony arrests and recovered eight stolen cars in total.

Those arrested range from ages 14 to 38. Multiple people arrested had outstanding warrants, previous convictions, and one had on an ankle monitor.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and RPD held a press conference on Friday afternoon, and explained what they called “chaos” from Thursday afternoon.

Lt. John Watson with MCSO shared one person they arrested had been involved in multiple other crimes this year. Lt. Watson went on to ask for legislative changes to address the fact that this person was arrested Thursday night and sent home Friday morning.

“People want to feel safe in their community. They don’t want to feel like this is the wild west they’re living in. There has to be some changes,” Lt. Watson said.

The Rochester and Greece Police departments, New York State Police, and Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were all part of the detail. Officials say it all started around 3 p.m.

The first chase

The first chase started near the beginning of the detail when an investigator with the Ogden Police Department saw a Hyundai parked on Smith Street stolen from Parma earlier Thursday. Officers saw someone sleeping in the driver’s seat and two others in the car. When the officer went up to the car, the driver woke up, backed up and crashed into a Greece Police patrol car, almost hit a deputy while driving on the sidewalk, and drove off.

The chase lasted 10 minutes before the driver got out of the car and ran. A Rochester K9 officer arrested the suspect shortly after. Other officers arrested the other two people in the car — who both had outstanding felony warrants.

Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, 38, is charged with the following:

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Criminal mischief in the second degree

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

Rivera-Lopez had a warrant from Livingston County for unlawful imprisonment. Deputies say that warrant comes from Lopez fleeing from deputies in a stolen car with other people inside unwillingly, who were afraid.

Rivera-Lopez was arraigned in Rochester City Court Friday morning and released without bail.

Sara Mullen, 31, was served an outstanding warrant for robbery and kidnaping from the Town of Gates. She was brought to Monroe County Jail.

Cody Newland, 31, is charged with a 12-count warrant that includes the following:

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

Unlawful fleeing

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

The second chase

During the first chase, a deputy noticed a KIA drive by on Jay Street, tried to pull it over, and another chase started. During this, a stolen Hyundai tried to hit a deputy’s patrol car — forcing the deputy off the road near Rockview Terrace and Otis Street.

Officials explain the Hyundai drove back onto the road and tried to sideswipe that same deputy’s patrol car, and blocked them in from chasing after the initial stolen KIA. At the same time, that KIA crashed on Santee Street and the two people inside ran off.

One of the people running was picked up by the stolen Hyundai officers were chasing. The Hyundai ended up crashing near Lyell Avenue and Cameron Street. Two people were arrested on scene, and a third was found by K9s.

A 17-year-old girl driving the KIA is charged with the following and brought to Monroe County Children’s Detention Center:

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree

Outstanding parole warrant connected to a previous robbery conviction

A 17-year-old boy driving the stolen Hyundai is charged with the following:

Attempted assault on a police officer

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree

The teen boy was arraigned in Youth Part and brought to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.

Danaisha Robinson, 23, was a passenger in the KIA. She’s been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was issued an appearance ticket.

More stolen cars, more arrests

A few hours later at 6:15 p.m. a sergeant with MCSO on Genesee Street saw two more stolen cars. Deputies say they tried to pull over one of the cars, a Hyundai, and two 17-year-olds got out of the car and ran. Both teens were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and taken to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.

Deputies say one teen is on parole for robbery, and the other had on an ankle monitor due to probation supervision.

After that, officers saw yet another stolen Hyundai driving on Arnett Boulevard. After initially losing sight of the car, officers found it crashed at the intersection of Love and Taylor streets. They found two suspects — ages 15 and 14 — and arrested them. Both teens were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and taken to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.