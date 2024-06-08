MCSO: Driver hits patrol car after stealing from Henrietta store

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies were investigating after a vehicle hit a patrol car on Marketplace Drive Friday night. They tried to pull over the car after reports of the driver and passengers being suspected of stealing from a store on Jefferson Avenue.

Deputies say the car — with three people inside — intentionally hit the MCSO patrol car. All three people inside the vehicle were arrested at the scene.

Saturday, deputies say the driver, 35-year-old Jennifer Rodriguez, was injured while hitting the patrol car and is charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief in the second degree (Class D felony)

Reckless Endangerment in the second degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (Class A misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the second degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Petit Larceny (Class A misdemeanor)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the third degree (Unclassified misdemeanor)

Officials say 58-year-old Julious T. Moss was the passenger in the vehicle. He’s been charged with Petit Larceny.

Rodriguez was arraigned and is being held in the Monroe County Jail on bail. Moss was issued an appearance ticket and released.

There were no other injuries.