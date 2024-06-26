MCSO hosting info sessions for those interested in law enforcement careers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re thinking about pursuing a career in law enforcement, there’s a couple opportunities to learn more about the job.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting “informational nights” on June 27 and July 24 at 6 p.m. The info sessions will be at their training facility, at 1190 Scottsville Road.

Deputies can help share about working in law enforcement and questions future applicants may have. The Sheriff’s Office is currently taking applications for part-time road patrol deputies. Applicants have just over a month left to apply, as the deadline is August 2.

Click here to take a look at the qualifications for the role.

To apply, click here.