CHILI, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a toddler was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Deputies say they responded to Powers Lane around 1:20 Thursday afternoon, and performed life-saving measures on the almost 2 year old. The toddler was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story, and News10NBC is working to learn more. The investigation is ongoing.