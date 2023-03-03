Medical experts educate people about colon cancer screening at Strong Hospital event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday is Dress in Blue Day to raise awareness of colorectal cancer. URMC and the non-profit Strollin for the Colon are holding an event at the Strong Hospital main lobby to educate the public about getting screened.

News10NBC spoke with a medical expert at the event about why everyone 45 or older should be screened for colorectal cancer.

“The information we’re trying to get out there is just everyone should be screened starting at 45,” said Danielle Marino, associate professor of at University of Rochester Medicine. “We’re really pushing the information about you need to know your family history, find out that information, bring it to your doctor, because it made me that you need to be screened earlier or you need genetic testing to find out if you need screening much earlier and more frequently.”

The Wilmot Cancer Institute says that colorectal cancer takes more than 100 lives annually in Monroe County and some of these deaths can be prevented with early screening. Patients are also being diagnosed with the disease at younger ages, pointing to the importance of knowing the symptoms and getting help.

The event at Strong Hospital runs from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm on Friday. You can donate to Pittsford-based Strollin for the Colon here to support local research, support cancer patients, and support education on screening.