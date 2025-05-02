Meet the 2025 ESL Heart of Service Award winners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our community is blessed to have people who give back. The ESL Heart of Service Awards seeks to recognize those who go above and beyond. Applications were open from January 20 to March 9, and over 100 nominations were submitted.

Each week leading up to the end of May, a new award winner will be announced in this story.

The first recipient to be announced as a winner of the ESL Heart of Service Award in 2025 is Arthur Alvut! Nicknamed “Coach Art,” Arthur runs a lacrosse nonprofit to make the sport more accessible. News10NBC’s Emily sat down with Arthur and will bring you his story on News10NBC the week of June 2.

