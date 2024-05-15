Meet your ‘purrfect’ match: Cat sanctuary hosts kitten shower this weekend

VICTOR, N.Y. — In the market for a four-legged friend? Pet Pride is opening its doors this weekend for a kitten shower, inviting all animal enthusiasts to join them at the Pet Pride Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center.

The event is set to take place Saturday, May 18, from noon to 4 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the sanctuary and meet adorable kittens that are available for adoption. The free event aims to bring the community together and find loving homes for these furry friends.

In addition to enjoying the company of the kittens, guests can support Pet Pride by purchasing raffle tickets or bringing donations. Contributions help the center continue its mission of caring for and rehoming cats in need.

