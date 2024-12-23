Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion; drawing on Christmas Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Looking for some extra cash headed into the new year? How does over 900 million sound?

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb, offering another chance for lottery players to win big. The jackpot now stands at a staggering $944 million. If the winner chooses the cash option, they will receive just over $429 million.

You can get a lotto ticket at local convenience stores or online by clicking this link. To find a store near you where you can buy a ticket, click here.

The next drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The Power Ball is up to $103 million, and the New York Lotto is currently at $2.6 million.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.